TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $56,650.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,893.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,617.82.

On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,809,604.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,556.14.

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. Research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

