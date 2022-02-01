TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 1,950 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,893.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,617.82.

On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,809,604.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,556.14.

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $17,323.63.

NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. 752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $172.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

