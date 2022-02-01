Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) Insider Sells A$15,400,000.00 in Stock

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:TLX) insider Christian Behrenbruch sold 2,000,000 shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.70 ($5.46), for a total value of A$15,400,000.00 ($10,921,985.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.15.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation products for unmet needs in cancer care in Australia, Belgium, Japan, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using molecularly targeted radiation (MTR).

