Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 4%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 109,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,358,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tellurian by 14.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Tellurian by 4.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

