TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 518,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.87.

NYSE TIXT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.64. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

