Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable updated its Q1 guidance to $0.04 to $0.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.15 to $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,500. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

