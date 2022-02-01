Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15 to $0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $662.0 million to $670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.94 million.Tenable also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.04 to $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

