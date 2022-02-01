Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04 to $0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million to $154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.97 million.Tenable also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.15 to $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.60.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. 1,400,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.