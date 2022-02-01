Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.53

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 114788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

