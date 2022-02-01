TENT Price Hits $0.0196 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. TENT has a total market cap of $758,230.60 and approximately $83,104.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00262221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00079082 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00101039 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003243 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

