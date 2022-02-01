Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray Sells 16,603 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teradyne stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $116.88. 2,106,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,310. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 55.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

