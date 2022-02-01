TerraKRW (KRT) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and $36,310.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.60 or 0.07182668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,797.75 or 0.99896491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00054055 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,727,548,156 coins and its circulating supply is 38,726,819,047 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

