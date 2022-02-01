Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSCO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.14) to GBX 327 ($4.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.37) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.44) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.31).

Tesco stock opened at GBX 300.05 ($4.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 315.91 ($4.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.99. The firm has a market cap of £23.00 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

