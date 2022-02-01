Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Reaches $1,807.25 on Exchanges

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,807.25 or 0.04653305 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $190.75 million and $1.41 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

