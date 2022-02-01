Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.13. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

