Tetra Tech (TTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTEK opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

