TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 249.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,463 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

TTI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,941. The firm has a market cap of $385.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

