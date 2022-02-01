TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading Up 2.4%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.34 and last traded at $96.30. Approximately 123,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 157,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,158,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,855,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

