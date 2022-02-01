Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 12,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 33,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

About Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

