The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will announce $15.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $16.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

