The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

ALL stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Allstate has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

