The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,644. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

