The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

NYSE BX opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

