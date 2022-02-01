The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Sells $195,106.46 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $89.68. 467,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,359,650. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,298 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

