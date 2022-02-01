The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:GDL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 31,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 105,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,854,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

