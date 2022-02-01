The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:GDL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. 31,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $9.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
