The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy Sells 6,047 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HNST traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 1,499,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,770. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. Analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

