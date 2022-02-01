The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,124 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.54% of Honest worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,267,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Honest by 181.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Honest by 198.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honest by 158.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HNST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

In related news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

