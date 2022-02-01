The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,728 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HHC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 35.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after purchasing an additional 193,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,216,000 after acquiring an additional 173,869 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 60.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 448,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 168,304 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $11,566,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

HHC stock opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.