The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.50% of Kroger worth $750,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $51,766,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 700.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,824. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

