The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 576.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Shares of MIDD opened at $185.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Middleby’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

