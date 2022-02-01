The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Trading Up 3.2%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) shares were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 36,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,063% from the average daily volume of 3,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

The Sage Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.