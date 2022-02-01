The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $53,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $143.23. 127,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,988,046. The stock has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 131.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

