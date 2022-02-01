Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 1,628 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,992. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.34 and its 200-day moving average is $215.25.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

