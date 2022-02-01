Thomas Hill Buys 50,000 Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) Stock

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,394.46).

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 10.90 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63. Hummingbird Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 32 ($0.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

