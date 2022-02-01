Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,340,800.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $1,452,200.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,544,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $1,561,400.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,897. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

