Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,597 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $20,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,797 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,089,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,349,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

NYSE TRI opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

