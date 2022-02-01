Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$136.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$143.58. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$101.02 and a 52 week high of C$156.62. The company has a market cap of C$66.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.67.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.