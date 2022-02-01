Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion.
Shares of TRI stock opened at C$136.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$143.58. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$101.02 and a 52 week high of C$156.62. The company has a market cap of C$66.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
