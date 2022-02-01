Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRI stock opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $80.16 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

