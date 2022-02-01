Thorstarter Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $142,116.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.12 or 0.07149113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,485.27 or 0.99827294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053907 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

