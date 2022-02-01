Throne Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Throne has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a market cap of $59.00 million and $1.05 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.28 or 0.07161571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00053010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,519.03 or 1.00010585 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053442 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,184,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.