Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Shares Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,749,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 38.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,623,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 450,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $9,700,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 468,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

TBCP remained flat at $$9.70 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,500. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

