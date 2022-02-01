Thunder Token Hits Market Capitalization of $69.23 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $69.23 million and $4.65 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012584 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.82 or 0.00290477 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

