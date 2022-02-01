Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Titan Coin has a market cap of $354,449.51 and $16.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012521 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

