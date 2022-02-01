Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TKCOF opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. Toho has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.
Toho Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.