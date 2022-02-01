Tokamak Network Market Cap Tops $10.51 Million (TON)

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Tokamak Network has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and $1.39 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokamak Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00009992 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tokamak Network has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Tokamak Network Profile

Tokamak Network (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official website is tokamak.network . Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokamak Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokamak Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokamak Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

