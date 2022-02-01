TokenClub (TCT) Reaches Market Cap of $16.93 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded 12% higher against the dollar. TokenClub has a market cap of $16.93 million and $2.02 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00113076 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

