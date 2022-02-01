Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.27

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 55047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

