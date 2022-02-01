Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

TSE:TXG opened at C$12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$272.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

