Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.73.
Several analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
TSE:TXG opened at C$12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
