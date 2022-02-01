Tornado Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.27 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $22.68 or 0.00058512 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $24.94 million and $5.27 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.38 or 0.07199473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.99 or 0.99868136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

