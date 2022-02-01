Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE TPZ traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 30,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 151.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $410,000.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.